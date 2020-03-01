Looking for a new challenge in your agricultural career?

Every month a range of jobs become available in the Irish agriculture sector, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect roles for themselves and their career.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including a: technical sales specialist; technical sales representatives; livestock inspectors; service engineers / technicians; technical sales advisors; a news journalist; and a technical journalist.

Technical Sales Specialist (Swine)

First up, Phileo – part of yeast specialist group the Lesaffre Group – is seeking to hire a Technical Sales Specialist (Swine) to join its business.

Based in Doagh, Co. Antrim, this is a role that will involve targeted strategic visits to key accounts in the UK and Ireland.

The successful candidate will be required to maintain and develop existing accounts with customers ad support customers’ sales and technical teas on all aspects of technical nutrition information for pigs related to Phileo’s products, as well as establishing and coordinating field research.

The suitable candidate would need to have a qualification in agriculture or animal science or equivalent to degree level or above. Click here for more information

Technical sales representatives

Meanwhile, Teemore Engineering Ltd is currently hiring two Technical Sales Representatives for locations in the south-west of Ireland and the south-east of Ireland.

The role as a Technical Sales Representative will involve selling top-quality cattle housing and handling equipment to farmers and agents.

Technical Sales Representatives are required to identify and expand the firm’s customer base by establishing a relationship with existing and potential customers.

A key aspect of the job is identifying the customer’s livestock housing needs and accurately measuring and determining a solution and price for the customer. Click here for more information

Livestock inspectors

The Irish Angus Producer Group is looking for Livestock Inspectors to work on a part-time basis on ABP and Kepak meat processing plants.

The responsibilities of this position will include inspection of livestock prior to slaughter; implementation of the group’s livestock policy; and production of reports of inspections.

Essential requirements for the role include: excellent knowledge of livestock; computer literacy; and willingness to work on own initiative. Click here for more information

Service Engineers/Technicians

One firm working in robotic milking technology is looking to hire a number of Service Engineers/Technicians for the south-east area of the country in full-time, permanent positions.

The positions will see candidates working as part of a service engineering team, and reporting to the service manager.

The role will be primarily field-based, and you will have responsibility for installing, servicing and providing back-up support for robotic milking equipment.

Mentoring and training will be provided. A farming background/interest in agriculture is required, among other things. Click here for more information

Technical Sales Advisor

Fertiliser provider Grassland Agro is looking for Technical Sales Advisors at multiple locations.

The roles are based in Antrim / east Derry and Tipperary. Responsibilities will include selling an enhanced/specialty product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements to farmers, and also providing advice on these products.

The successful candidates will have commercial knowledge, with sales and advisory skills experience; and be from a farming background, with excellent knowledge of farming and/or a qualification relevant in the industry. Click here for more information

News Journalist

Meanwhile, AgriLand is interested in hiring a highly-motivated and enthusiastic news journalist.

The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification. Experience in Irish media – whether at regional or national level – would be beneficial.

Extensive experience of agricultural matters is not immediately essential; training will be provided in this area. However, some awareness of rural or farming affairs is preferred.

Key responsibilities will include: reporting to the news editor; generating stories; and producing factual, clean and relevant content to tight deadlines. Click here for more information

Technical Dairy Journalist

Finally, AgriLand is also seeking to hire an energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate which is being sought to join the team as a Technical Journalist with a special focus on dairy farming.

The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

The successful candidate will play an integral part in generating technical content – ranging from articles, to in-depth features and even video content.

A good knowledge of – and passion for – dairy farming and the wider dairy sector is essential.

Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: follow leads; track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists. Click here for