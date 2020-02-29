Have you ticked all the boxes when it comes to feeding your calves?

Whether this year’s calves will be the future milk producers of your herd or the bull calves will go on into a beef system, it is paramount that they get the best start in life.

To do this, they must be on a high-plane of nutrition from birth to weaning – or until they leave the farm. Before weaning, calves must be fed either whole milk or milk replacer along with hay/straw, concentrates and fresh water, daily.

Speaking to AgriLand, Catherine McAloon – assistant professor in herd health and animal husbandry in University College Dublin (UCD) – outlined the importance of including concentrates in a calf’s diet.

“Feeding concentrates to calves is essential to promoting and achieving rumen development. This will then successfully allow them to be weaned off a milk diet – at weaning,” she highlighted.

Introducing concentrates

When introducing concentrates, she said it is best to introduce calf starter early, even from a few days of age; although calves will only take in a negligible amount in the early milk phase.

It is important that fresh water is offered along with concentrates, Catherine noted.

Offering a small amount of fresh concentrates each day will help to encourage consumption; as it can be difficult to get young calves to eat concentrates that have been sitting in the feeder for more than one day.

As intakes increase, so should the amount being offered to calves daily.

Type of ration

Touching on the type of ration to be offered, she said: “A fresh, highly-palatable, good-quality calf starter should be fed to encourage intakes.

However, the amount consumed is typically related to milk feeding amount and the stage of rumen development.

Most farmers prefer a course rather than pellets as it is more palatable for the calf. On the other hand, others prefer pellets as the course ration can be susceptible to attracting crows.

Advertisement

Be sure to check the label before purchasing concentrates; it should have a recommended crude protein of 18% and a minimum energy value of 12 MJ ME/kg of dry matter.

After a few weeks – as intake increases – a pelleted ration can be introduced instead of a course. Calves should only be weaned once they are consuming 1kg of concentrates/calf/day.

Source of fibre

In addition to feeding concentrates; a source of roughage should be introduced to aid rumen development. This is particularly important if a pelleted ration is being fed; as it does not contain as much fibre as a course ration.

Ideally, hay/straw should be introduced at the same time as concentrates. It is important to not feed too much; as this may reduce their intake of concentrates.

The quality of the fibre introduced is also important. Poor quality fibre, or long-stemmed fibre, reduces a calf’s intake; as it is not easily passable through the rumen – so creates a fill effect.

Furthermore, it is vital that calves have continuous access to fresh, clean water. Water is needed to aid fermentation and the development of the rumen.