Teagasc tillage advisors are confirming that the Irish straw market will remain buoyant over the coming months.

Many cereal growers, particularly in areas like Donegal, have also sold straw forward.

Another factor in the market this year is the prospect of straw yields being exceptionally high.

Straw chopping scheme

Cork-based advisor Michael McCarthy said that the initial impact of the straw chopping scheme led to the emptying of straw stores across the south of the country.

“For the most part, straw from crops of wheat, oats and oilseed rape will be targeted for the incorporation scheme. This will level barley straw fully available for sale on the commercial market,” he said.

“Overall, the demand for straw is strong at the present time. But I don’t see it making ‘bananas’ money.”

There is now evidence to indicate that the straw incorporation scheme has not been fully subscribed to this year.

This factor, combined with the increase in this year’s cereal acreage, should mean that there will be sufficient straw produced in Ireland to meet demand.

Straw-market demand

Donegal-based advisor Martin McCullough confirmed a strong demand for straw in the northwest.

“The market for straw is traditionally strong in this part of the world,” he said.

Advertisement

“A number of growers are already getting pre-orders in; more than usual.

“Talk of the straw incorporation scheme has moved things on a little bit with people getting their orders in, just to make sure they are covered,” he continued.

“Demand is strong and, as a result, prices for straw should be good this year.”

A lot of straw produced in the northeast of the country goes for mushroom production.

Co. Dublin based advisor Conor O’Callaghan confirmed that 20% of his client farmers had committed up to 20% of the cropping area to the straw incorporation scheme.

“For the most part, crops of spring barley and rape will be chopped. There remains a strong market for wheaten straw within the mushroom sector,” said O’Callaghan.

“This demand has built up over many years. Crops of winter barley are tall; the same can be said for winter wheat. So there should be good crops of straw and good bale numbers, compared to last year when straw yields were very poor.

“The mushroom composting sector is still there, so there should be a good demand for wheaten straw.”

Where cereal prices are concerned, O’Callaghan confirmed that a significant number of growers in the northeast forward-sold grain earlier in the year, when markets were extremely strong.

“If we get the weather over the coming weeks, the prospects for both strong grain and straw yields are very promising,” he concluded.