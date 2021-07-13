A farm safety handbook specially designed for children has been launched by AgriKids and Flogas.

The farm safety education platform for children launched the handbook in partnership with Flogas ahead of Farm Safety Week 2021, which kicks off next Monday (July 19).

The handbook contains a collection of safety facts, activities and games, the organisations say, adding:

“The objective of this fun resource is to get more families talking and engaging on the topic of farm safety over the coming week and of course for all the weeks yet to come.”

AgriKids founder Alma Jordan explained why children have always been at the centre of the AgriKids ethos, to “engage, educate and empower children to be our farm safety ambassadors”, adding:

“Children are natural and enthusiastic learners – and they are wonderful at sharing this information with their families and friends.

“By supporting our children and bringing the farm safety message to them in a fun and engaging way we are equipping them with key life skills that will stand to them now and into their future,” Jordan said.

“It’s time we move the message of farm safety from a place of awareness to a place of practice and instinct.”

AgriKids and Flogas are into their second year of a partnership which has seen the topic of farm safety highlighted in spite of Covid-19 disruption.

Through virtual events, social media alerts and promotions, the “engage, educate and empower” message is still finding its way into the homes of Ireland’s 140,000 farm families and beyond, the organisations say.

“Flogas are delighted to support the new AgriKids Farm Safety Handbook as part of our partnership with AgriKids,” says Paul Ruegg, senior marketing executive with Flogas. Emma Ward, Flogas; Alma Jordan, AgriKids; and Paul Ruegg, Flogas. Image source: Jenny Callanan

“At Flogas ‘Safety First’ is one of our core values,” he added.

Those interested can download a copy of the safety handbook here.

As part of Farm Safety Week, AgriKids and Flogas are running a series of child-friendly webinar events in collaboration with the Duhallow IRD community.

The events are tailored and targeted to children aged 4-7 and 8-12. Running for up to 40 minutes the sessions deal with a range of topics from tractors to slurry and with a story time session for the younger viewers.

Those interested can find out more details on the events here.