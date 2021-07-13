University College Cork (UCC) has announced a new two-year part-time master’s degree in Dairy Processing Technology, with support from Kerry Group for the first two students.

The course is developed and directed by Dr. Seamus O’Mahony at the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences. It will commence this year.

The employment-based degree is aimed at providing students with an opportunity to complete a master’s in dairy processing technology while working at Kerry’s dairy processing sites in Listowel, Charleville and Newmarket.

Kerry will initially offer two employment-based placements through the programme, which will draw primarily from food science graduates.

Commenting on the new degree, Dr. O’Mahony said: “The new master’s is one of a range of new initiatives designed to create greater access to life-long, and life-wide, learning opportunities for recent graduates and company employees in the dairy sector.

“Ireland needs to develop a leadership position in dairy production and processing sustainability and the dairy sector needs high-quality graduates if it is to continue to thrive,” he added.

Jim Corbett, Food Institute UCC director, highlighted: “During 2020, UCC commenced a dialogue with the major processors, including indigenous and multi-national companies based in Ireland, which established a strong requirement for more focused dairy research and graduate training.”

Pat Murphy, CEO of Kerry’s dairy business, said: “This employment-based master’s programme will provide graduates with an exceptional opportunity of attaining a master’s from UCC while working across Kerry’s fast-paced dairy processing sites in Ireland.”