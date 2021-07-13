DeLaval has unveiled a new sequential bailing milking parlour, with the global unveiling of the parlour on the farm of Billy O’Connor, Knockeen, Castleisland, Co. Kerry.

Commenting on the company’s latest parlour development, Gary Edwards, capital solution manager UK and Ireland stated: “With the P100, we present a sequential bailing parlour that combines simplicity, functionality and extraordinary efficiency in a conventional exit system.

”Keeping the milker in mind, the new straight rump rail provides excellent visibility to see the cows during milking.”

According to DeLaval the P100 is the result after many years of developing, testing and input from its customers with a focus on work efficiency, animal welfare and farm profitability.

Commenting on the system further Edwards said: “We are pleased with the reactions from our customers and the feedback we received from the installations.

”These farms are extremely important to us and we are more than happy with the performance achieved.” Billy O’ Connor, Knockeen, Castleisland, Co. Kerry.

Milking comfort

The P100 sequential bailing system means cows stand at 90° to the operator and is compatible with management systems such as DelPro connected, or a standalone system.

Dairy farmer Billy O’Connor said: ”The P100 parlour offers great comfort to both the cows and operator. It is an easy parlour to wash and ticks all the boxes for us.”

DeLaval says that the system can be installed in both a swing-over ‘MidiLine’ and a double equipped low-line parlour.

The company says it is designed to optimise ease of use and milker comfort with its wide alley, milking position, and the specially designed butt pan or straight rump rail gives high visibility from the pit.

The P100 is compatible with DeLaval Evanza clusters, system connected to in-parlour feeding and DeLaval milk extraction technology.

Easy install

According to DeLaval the P100 can be installed in both new and existing parlours.

This is due to its conventional exit; it can fit easily into existing buildings as retrofit installation.

Cow flow

The parlour features a wide entry and double exit, so cows can move smoothly through the P100.

Billy O’Connor added: ”Cows are quick to enter and exit the parlour; cows can eat out of another cow’s trough and they can leave up to three-abreast.”

With its adjustable breast rail and sequence gates defining the space for each cow, DeLaval says parlour loading is “seamless”, so cows stay comfortable and relaxed.



According to DeLaval: ”The P100 is the right choice for farmers who would like to milk the easy way.”