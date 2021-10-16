The big talking point in the sheep trade over the last few weeks has been the rise in factory prices; however at some marts, the store lamb trade is really catching the eye at the same time.

Over the past week, mart managers have been calling prices for store lambs to be stronger by €2-5/head.

Farmer demand continues to be strong for both long and short-keep stores.

Prices for short-keep stores over the past week have been ranging from, in general, €105-108/head for 37-38kg lambs up to €117-122/head for 41-43/kg lambs.

Moving on, again, a lively trade was seen this past week for finished lambs.

Lambs of butcher and wholesaler interest have generally been making in excess of €140/head, with prices rising as high as €149/head during the week.

Factory lambs have been trading from €122-125/head up to highs of €138/head, with some extremely well-fleshed lots hitting and surpassing €140/head.

Demand for ewe lambs among farmers still remains vibrant, with prices generally hitting as high as €140-146/head for 45-50kg lambs, and starting as low as €90-100/head for lambs under 40kg.

The cull ewe trade remains largely unchanged, with fleshed ewes making from €120/head up to €150/head, while ewes in excess of 100kg have made up to as high as €190/head and have been making, in cases, from €150/head up to €180/head.

Hogget ewe supplies at marts are getting smaller by the week and as the season moves on, quality appears to be on the downward spiral.

Prices are hitting as high as €200-210/head, with many moving at prices of €130-180/head.

