The sheep trade is once again starting the week strong, with lamb prices rising another 5-10c/kg on last week to top €6.50/kg.

Looking at the quotes on offer, Kildare Chilling remains on a base price of €6.20/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is the only player to move its base price, up 5c/kg from the start of last week to now stand at €6.05/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

Meanwhile, Kepak Athleague continues its long stance of not giving an official quote.

Last week, Agriland reported prices at the top end of the market to be €6.30-6.40/kg with prices 5-10c/kg above this also being secured on a less frequent basis.

However, this week, deals for lambs between €6.40/kg and €6.50/kg appear to be more “freely available” – with deals up to a 22kg carcass weight also being negotiated on a more regular basis.

Base prices for ewes are again unchanged, with quotes ranging from €2.90/kg up to €3.00/kg – with top prices reportedly hitting as high as €3.50/kg this week.

‘Factories paying to €6.50/kg for lambs’

Speaking about the sheep trade at present, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Sean McNamara said that prices for lambs have moved up another 5-10c/kg this week.

He added: “Lamb prices are on the rise again this week, with factories now paying up to €6.50/kg for lambs.

“I know today (Tuesday, October 12) of a couple of factories paying up to €6.50/kg for lambs.

“Supplies of finished lambs are just not there. One thing I would say is if there are any farmers unsure if their lambs are fit for the factory to not risk it and instead go to the mart with them.”

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: 620c/kg + 10c/kg QA (Tuesday quote);

ICM: 605c/kg + 10c/kg QA (Tuesday quote);

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: