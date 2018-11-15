Stolen tractor returned…social media played a big role in recovery

Last January AgriLand visited Rory Doyle. His tractor had been stolen and attached behind it was his neighbour’s trailer.

In this week’s episode of Farmland, Rory and Sean Doyle remind viewers of the night that the tractor was stolen and the escape route it took, as well as the effect it had on their farm and business.

The Doyles had purchased the tractor the year previous and were facing into the spring time on their tillage farm – in The Rock, Co. Laois – minus a tractor.

On the night the tractor was stolen the thieves had attempted to unhook the trailer, but were unsuccessful and did some damage escaping the farmyard.

On its exit from the Doyles’ farm the trailer began its journey with the trailer lights turned off; a neighbour of the Doyles spotted the trailer on the road and someone was also seen plugging in the trailer lights near Mountmellick.

As the Doyles run an animal feed business – Rock Farm Feeds – seeing the trailer on the road at night time would not be very unusual. The tractor was noticed missing early the following morning.

Search for the tractor and trailer

The Gardai were notified immediately and Rory was extremely complimentary of the work carried out by local Gardai in Mountmellick.

He also set up a campaign on social media. Rory explained that this played a major role in the eventual recovery of the machinery. A considerable amount of information and sightings were collected through members of the public on social media.