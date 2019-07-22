Stolen machinery collides with domestic residence after Garda chase

An appeal for information has been launched by An Garda Síochána following an incident in Co. Laois last night which resulted in substantial damage to a rural residence from a collision with stolen machinery.

In a statement on social media, Gardaí based in the midlands said:

“Gardaí at Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses and the public assistance following an incident at Tullamoy, Stradbally, Co. Laois, on Sunday, July 21, shortly after 11:00pm whereby Gardaí attempted to stop a stolen truck towing a trailer with a mini digger.

“This is in the area after the Windy Gap, Stradbally, near Luggacurran on the N80.

“The truck driver abandoned the stolen truck and fled in an 06 KE Toyota which was travelling in convoy with the truck. This car was later found abandoned in a field nearby.

When the occupants abandoned the truck they allowed it to roll unaccompanied through a fence where it collided with a domestic residence causing substantial structural damage but no injuries to persons.

“The truck was stolen from a building site in Portlaoise between 10:00pm and 11:00pm on July 21,” the Garda statement said.

Anyone with information which may be of use is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on: 057-8674100; alternatively, there is the Garda confidential line on: 1800-666-111.