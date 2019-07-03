Mini digger stolen from Glanbia factory site
Members of An Garda Síochána have issued an appeal for information relating to a mini digger which was stolen from the midlands in recent days.
The machine in question, an Airman 35, is believed to have been stolen at some point from a building site in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, on either Sunday or Monday, according to Gardaí.
Issuing an appeal, local Gardaí said: “Have you seen this mini digger which was stolen from a building site at Togher, Portlaoise, over the last 24 hours?
It is an Airman 35. Any information [please contact] Portlaoise Garda Station or your nearest Garda station.
The machine in question was being used on the site of a new cheese manufacturing facility being built by Glanbia in the Co. Laois town.
A spokesperson for Glanbia confirmed to AgriLand that there was a security breach at the site at the weekend and some items were stolen.
“Security at the site has been increased as a result. The construction schedule will continue as planned,” the representative added.
Stolen farm 4X4 recovered
Meanwhile, yesterday, Tuesday 2, it emerged that a Suzuki Vitara 4X4 which had been reported stolen has been recovered in Northern Ireland, according to An Garda Síochána.
The vehicle in question, evidently used on a livestock farm judging from the photograph provided to Gardaí, was reported stolen yesterday afternoon, Monday, July 1, at approximately 2:00pm.
The 4X4 was revealed to have been recovered late last night.
In a statement to AgriLand, Gardaí confirmed that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.