Map: Find your way around the Moorepark ’19 Dairy Open Day

Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3, farmers will travel from far and wide for this year’s Teagasc National Dairy Open Day – Moorepark ’19.

The theme of the event is ‘Growing Sustainably’ and will be sponsored by FBD Insurance, Ulster Bank and Ornua.

The event will include everything from research updates on protected urea, clover and sexed semen to demonstrations and displays on reseeding, infrastructure and low-emission slurry spreading options.

Teagasc has produced a detailed map of the show, outlining the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

Knowing where to go

Below is a JPEG image of the official map.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

The event will kick off at stand one. Groups will then move to stand two, followed by three and then onto four. There will be speakers at each stand and each talk will last between 10 and 15 minutes.

After completing the first four stands, the visitors will enter into the villages where they can then pick and choose which stands they wish to engage with.

Putting grazing management into practice;

Sustainable milk production systems;

Healthy cow – high-quality milk;

Next generation breeding and reproduction;

People farming smarter;

Dairy farm infrastructure;

Keeping you and your family safe on the farm. Technology villages:

Within these villages there will be demonstrations on reseeding, weed control and slurry spreading (splash plate versus low emission slurry spreading).

Other topics – which will be discussed on the day – will include: beef crossing in the dairy herd; clover; increasing biodiversity on farms; chlorine-free cleaning protocols; results from the next generation dairy herd; and improving labour efficiency on dairy farms.

The event will finish up at the forum, where there will be a panel discussion facilitated by RTÉ’s Sharon Ní Bheoláin. Four speakers will be involved in the discussion including the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

The event will take place in Teagasc, Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork, from 8:30am through to 5:00pm.