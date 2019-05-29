Status Yellow warning issued for 5 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for five counties for this afternoon, Wednesday, May 29.

Valid from 2:00pm today through to 12:00am tomorrow night, the warning is in effect for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The national meteorological office warns that, for the rest of today and all of tomorrow, there will be persistent and occasionally heavy rain at times with a risk of localised flooding.

Amounts will be highest in coastal areas and on hills and mountains, according to the forecaster.

Meanwhile, a blight warning has also been issued to all potato farmers.

According to Met Éireann, weather conditions that are “conducive to the spread of potato blight” will occur from today, Wednesday, May 29, to Saturday, June 1.

It also outlined in its most recent update that there will be “some limited opportunities for spraying crops”.

Soil moisture deficits are currently running between 30mm and 50mm, with some restriction to growth.

Over the week, parts of the north and west will see the ground become saturated, as a result of rainfall.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be “well above average” in the north and west of the country with up to four or five times the average rainfall expected here.