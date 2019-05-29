Status Yellow warning issued for 5 counties
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for five counties for this afternoon, Wednesday, May 29.
Valid from 2:00pm today through to 12:00am tomorrow night, the warning is in effect for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
The national meteorological office warns that, for the rest of today and all of tomorrow, there will be persistent and occasionally heavy rain at times with a risk of localised flooding.
Meanwhile, a blight warning has also been issued to all potato farmers.
According to Met Éireann, weather conditions that are “conducive to the spread of potato blight” will occur from today, Wednesday, May 29, to Saturday, June 1.
It also outlined in its most recent update that there will be “some limited opportunities for spraying crops”.
Soil moisture deficits are currently running between 30mm and 50mm, with some restriction to growth.
Over the week, parts of the north and west will see the ground become saturated, as a result of rainfall.
In contrast, the national forecaster predicted the southeast to see well below average rainfall with only 8mm to 13mm of rainfall expected in the coming week. This equates to around 60% of the average.