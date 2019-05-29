Department officials and Gardaí investigate Donegal farm

A joint operation between An Garda Síochána and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine took place on a farm in Co. Donegal earlier today, Wednesday, May 29.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí in Letterkenny are this afternoon, May 29, assisting in a Department of Agriculture investigation at a farm.

“This investigation is being led by Department of Agriculture,” the representative added.

When contacted, the Department of Agriculture gave limited details on the matter.

A spokesperson said: “Staff from the Investigations Division of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are working with Gardaí today in the Letterkenny area as part of an ongoing investigation.

“We cannot release further details at this time.”

According to local publication, Donegal Daily, the operation may be connected to the disposal of animal carcasses.

Advertisement

More to follow.

Fertiliser bags slashed in Cork

Meanwhile, a substantial amount of fertiliser was vandalised in a criminal attack on a farm over the weekend, with Garda investigations ongoing.

Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of criminal damage of farming supplies in the Mitchelstown area of Cork, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told AgriLand.

The incident may have occurred between Saturday, May 25, and Monday, May 27. Investigations are ongoing, the representative added.

The attack saw bags of fertiliser to the tune of 5t torn asunder by vandals, spilling the contents onto the ground, deeming much of the product useless.

The attack occurred just before the fertiliser was to be spread for second-cut silage.