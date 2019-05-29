4-cylinder silage giant on ‘tour’ in Ireland, but will it sell?

A Claas Torion 1812 loading shovel (pictured above) is currently making its way around Ireland – tackling silage pits on a ‘demonstration’ tour.

The Torion loader line-up is the result of a collaboration with Liebherr. The machines were first unveiled to the public at the Agritechnica show in Germany (during November 2017).

These pictures – courtesy of Billy Purcell / BP photography – show the machine in action (with a 16-ft folding fork) in Co. Carlow. The loader is being put through its paces by Nicholas Brennan – of Brennan Brothers Agricultural Contractors, Leighlinbridge.

As well as capturing these eye-catching photographs, Billy also shot this video (below) – showcasing the Liebherr-built machine from a myriad of angles.

For the record, the 1812 weighs 18.7t. Despite its beefy proportions, the machine is home to a four-cylinder (Liebherr) engine – with a power output of 195hp. If that hasn’t peaked your interest, bear in mind that the more powerful 1914 (which weighs 19.5t) is also home to a four-pot engine.

The big question

The big question, of course, is whether agricultural contractors here in Ireland will actually buy these loaders.

On one hand, the prospect of a Claas-badged loader sounds tempting. Remember; a significant cohort of contractors around the country already run Claas Jaguar forage harvesters; many subscribe to the mantra that Claas (depending on the dealer, of course) is one of the best in the business when it comes to back-up service.

However, complicating all of this is the fact that some Claas dealers already hold franchises for other (competing) loading shovels.

Kellys of Borris, for example, is a long-established JCB agent. Meanwhile, McCarthy Plant and Agri Sales (Co. Cork) is the main importer for Italian-built Venieri shovels (one of which is pictured below).

This leaves the new Torion loader line-up with an already-diminished list of potential sales outlets – before sales have even started in earnest.