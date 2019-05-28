Agribusiness marketing agency sets sights on capital in firm expansion

Waterford-based marketing, advertising and PR agency Green Acre Marketing has announced a major expansion with the opening of a new office in Dublin.

This has been facilitated by a significant investment in the business by the founder of Dublin-based media company AgriLand.

The aim is now to expand the team and open an office in Dublin in 2019.

Green Acre Marketing has developed into a substantial business over the last five years, providing marketing services specifically to the agribusiness sector.

Commenting on the move, Green Acre Marketing’s Waterford-based founder and managing director Aileen Barron said:

“An exciting future lies ahead for Green Acre Marketing and its people. Growing a business is never without its challenges – but I am excited about entering this new chapter.

“We have had amazing support from our current clients, some of whom have been with us from the beginning. The future is about adding more value and resources to these clients, while looking to the future within the agribusiness and food industry,” she said.

It was also recently announced that Kilkenny native, Lisa Dunphy, has returned to Green Acre Marketing as its senior account director.

“We are delighted to have Lisa back on the team. After gaining substantial experience and insight in the FinTech industry, Lisa will bring a whole new outlook and vision to the future of Green Acre Marketing,” Barron added.

Over the coming weeks Green Acre Marketing will open a new office in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, with key personnel set to be located between its capital-based and Waterford offices.

Continuing, Barron said: “Strategic marketing planning, offline marketing, PR and event management will continue to be the core services provided at Green Acre Marketing – however, digital marketing and content creation will now also be a strong focus for the business.

“This means that Green Acre Marketing will be the only agency in the country with the ability to provide digital marketing to the agri sector at such a level,” the managing director added.

Commenting on his move to back Green Acre Marketing, Cormac Farrelly stated: “I have huge admiration for the work that Green Acre Marketing has carried out for many agribusinesses – both in Ireland and further afield.

“The professionalism and knowledge displayed by its team over the last five years is unparalleled in my view.

Farming and farmers have evolved. Many businesses that provide services to both farmers and consumers are responding to that shift.

“This has put a renewed focus on marketing and branding for these companies. Aileen and the team are leading this evolution with their intimate understanding of both traditional and digital media,” he said.

Farrelly is otherwise known as managing director at AgriLand – Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher.

‘Backbone of Irish agribusiness’

With expertise at farm and corporate level, Green Acre Marketing has an extensive understanding of the agribusiness sector and its target market.

Barron said: “We are a fully-integrated agency with a strong team of marketing and media experts, all with one passion in common – our love of agriculture and food.