Status Orange warning in place as Storm Callum approaches

Met Eireann has upgraded warnings in effect for tomorrow to Status Orange for 13 counties ahead of Storm Callum, which is expected to hit the country tomorrow night (Thursday, October 11).

Issuing a total of three weather warnings – two orange and one yellow – different counties are expected to be hit at various times and levels of severity.

Strong winds associated with Storm Callum, coinciding with high spring tides, will affect Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning.

A Status Orange wind warning was issued for counties: Dublin; Louth; Wexford; Wicklow; Meath; Cork; and Waterford.

Issued this morning at 10:00am, the warning for these counties will be valid from tomorrow night at 10:00pm through to Friday morning at 9:00am.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 110kph and 130kph at coasts.

A second Status Orange wind warning was issued for the western counties: Donegal; Galway; Mayo; Sligo; Clare; and Kerry.

Also issued by Met Eireann at 10:00am this morning, this warning will be in effect for the longer time of 10:00pm tomorrow night through to 12:00pm on Friday.

Finally, an updated Status Yellow wind warning was put into effect for counties: Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Offaly; Westmeath; Cavan; Monaghan; Leitrim; Roscommon; Limerick; and Tipperary.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday in these areas, gusting between 90kph and 110kph.