Stage V engines: Will machinery manufacturers be granted a reprieve?

A group of MEPs have submitted a priority question to the European Commission in relation to whether a postponement will be granted to European machinery manufacturers for Stage V emission legislation for off-road engines.

In correspondence labelled “urgent action needed for manufacturers of non-road mobile machinery”, MEPs Carlo Calenda, Maria da Graça Carvalho and Jens Geier sought clarity on whether the commission is considering a stay on the new regulations – and, if so, if a 12-month deferment is enough to solve manufacturers’ predicaments in the midst of Covid-19.

The group highlighted that maintaining the current timeline for regulations could ultimately lead to the scrapping of “thousands of engines” in a worst-case scenario.

Calling for flexibility in relation to “some of the EU’s strictest rules” due to the economic threat posed by Covid-19 to European machinery manufacturing, the MEPs highlighted the regulation, which focuses on exhaust emissions from tractors and other machinery.

“An example of these [strictest] rules are the deadlines outlined in Regulation (EU) 2016/1628 and Regulation (EU) 2018/0985 on exhaust emissions,” the MEPs said in their query.

“According to these rules, manufacturers have until June 30, 2020, to produce non-road mobile machinery and tractors fitted with transition engines (56kW-130kW). Then, they have until December 31, 2020, to put these machines on the EU market.

“Given the disruption to the supply of components and the shutdown of production sites, manufacturers will not be able to meet these deadlines.

In the worst-case scenario, with limited recycling capacity, thousands of engines and components may have to be scrapped. This will incur high environmental costs and lost revenues.

In a dual-question posed to the authority, the MEPs asked: “Is the Commission considering postponing the deadlines in Regulation (EU) 2016/1628 and Regulation (EU) 2018/0985?

“Does it consider a 12-month postponement enough to urgently solve the manufacturers’ issue?” the MEPs added.

A response from the European Commission is expected on the matter shortly.