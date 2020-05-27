All Irish McDonald’s ‘drive-thrus’ to reopen by next Thursday

McDonald’s has announced that each of its ‘drive-thru’ restaurants in Ireland will reopen by next Thursday, June 4.

In a statement today, Wednesday, May 27, the fast food giant said:

“Between Tuesday and Thursday next week, an additional 51 of our restaurants will reopen for ‘drive-thru’ and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery.”

The chain noted that this comes following the opening of six ‘drive-thru’ restaurants in Dublin last week.

It was highlighted that continued patience will be needed as there will be fewer staff working in kitchens and service areas, while “new ways of working” are also being adjusted to.

“Face coverings, gloves, perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and, as we’ve seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

Advertisement

“Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.

In the last week, on occasion, we have taken the decision to close ‘drive-thru’ lanes where demand has impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers. We will continue to work with local stakeholders and An Garda Síochána as we extend our reopening plans.

“With smaller teams, we will still be offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and we ask that you make contactless payments, and limit your spend to €30.

“We are continuing to review these as we reopen, but for now these restrictions remain in place to enable our employees, customers and delivery partner couriers to remain safe.

“To manage the anticipated demand, we will release the locations of the reopening restaurants on the morning of each day,” the McDonald’s statement concluded.