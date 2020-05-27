Survey: 60% of farmers ‘expect impact on milk supply due to dry spell’

Farmers are being urged to take prompt action to assess and manage farm grass covers due to a reduction in growth.

This follows surveys carried out by Glanbia Ireland’s technical advisory team of almost 150 suppliers, representing the full milk pool across the processor’s catchment area.

The studies, conducted over the past fortnight, found that grass growth has been impacted, according to Glanbia.

Around 82% expect grass growth and 60% expect milk supply to be impacted by soil moisture deficits over the coming weeks;

Around 14% of farms surveyed are feeding silage as a buffer feed. It is likely this has continued to increase due to rapidly changing growth conditions on some farms;

Grass growth recorded over the past week ranged from 20-85kg DM/ha (average 52kg DM/ha);

A small percentage of farms in Munster surveyed are feeding additional forage supplements, while a significantly larger percentage of buffer feeding is happening in Leinster. In a result summary, the dairy giant’s surveys found:

Glanbia Ireland’s team of technical advisors are working to aid farmers in making strategic interventions to manage the level of grass cover ahead of cows and rotation lengths, the processor has announced.

In most of the country, soil moisture deficits currently range from 40mm to 70mm for all soil-types, according to figures from Met Éireann. With little rainfall forecast for the coming week, deficits are likely to increase further.

In a 100-cow herd, currently yielding 26L/day, the difference between a decline of 3% per week and 2.5% per week would be a loss of over €7,000 between now and the end of lactation at current milk price, the processor noted.

Glanbia Ireland’s technical team is advising farmers that there are a number of proactive steps that can be taken to protect milk yield and help safeguard grass growth.

Farmers are being urged to extend rotation length to 24-25 days, maintain a minimum farm cover of 500kg DM/ha, walk the farm more regularly to monitor growth and make good timely weather-based decisions.

In further commentary, the dairy giant offered advice to farmers on grassland management.