Man killed in tractor collision in Mayo

A man was killed in a road accident involving a tractor in Co. Mayo yesterday evening, Tuesday, May 26, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N59 between Mulranny and Newport involving a tractor and a motorcycle that occurred yesterday, Tuesday, May 26, at 8:30pm.

The driver of the motorcycle, a male in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the morgue at Mayo General Hospital. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

The road is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place, the Garda representative added.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any road users in the area who may have camera footage (dashcam footage) to contact Newport Gardaí on: 098-41102; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666111; or any Garda station.

Advertisement

Man killed in Antrim farm accident

A man was killed in a farm accident in Co. Antrim last week. The incident occurred on Thursday, May 21.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said:

“Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at a property in the Ballysculty Road area of Antrim on Thursday, May 21.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

A Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) spokesperson also commented, stating: “HSENI is aware of the incident in the Antrim area on Thursday, May 21, and is making enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this tragic time.”