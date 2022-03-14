With weather conditions gradually improving and cows springing up, or indeed calving, many farmers will be asking themselves: ‘Has spring sprung?’

While a return to field work and new life arriving on the farm is to be welcomed, it’s imperative to keep safety in mind across the farm this spring.

Slurry

With the closed period for slurry spreading now passed, many farmers are taking advantage of the good ground conditions to get slurry out in view of the well-flagged increase in fertiliser costs this spring.

Slurry handling and spreading is a hazardous activity so please consider the following regarding farm safety:

Preparation

Ensure that children, older adults and family pets are not in the vicinity of tanks when slurry is being agitated/spread.

Ventilation

Make sure all doors in the sheds are open prior to agitating (ideally on a breezy day) and do not re-enter sheds for at least 30 minutes after mixing has ceased. Slurry contains gasses such as methane, carbon monoxide, ammonia and hydrogen sulphide (which is highly toxic).

Organisation

Always remove livestock from the shed before agitating, close agitation points/manholes when unattended and ensure power take-off (PTO) shaft covers are fitted and in good order on agitator and tank.

Calving

The calving season represents a time of the year when farmers are often stretched to their limit.

With long hours and an increased workloads, it’s important to ensure safety remains a priority.

Prepare

A good-quality calving gate with a headlock is a must on all farms with a breeding enterprise. Have the calving jack, gloves, lube, ropes and iodine all to hand before the season starts. Good lighting and bedding are important too, along with shed design.

Know your limits

Never underestimate the cow/heifer and never overestimate your own ability. Be willing to ask for help.

Plan

Ensure that you can quickly and easily get out of a pen if an animal becomes aggressive. Remember to position yourself correctly:

Never put yourself between the cow/calf;

Never put yourself between the calving jack and the wall;

Never turn your back on the cow and make sure the cow doesn’t turn on you to get to the dog;

Cull.

Do not retain any animal that shows a propensity for aggression.

