The start of the new year means that the spring-calving season is now only a few weeks away from starting on the majority of dairy farms.

Calving is a busy time on farms, but it is also a dangerous time – with freshly-calved cows posing a potentially significant risk to those around them.

Livestock-related incidents account for 25% of Irish farm accidents, and 15% of farm mortality among older farmers.

Dairy cows are generally quieter than their suckler counterparts, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t still be dangerous.

Spring-calving

Ahead of the first cows calving, it is important that you check over all of your calving facilities to ensure they are in good order.

Ideally, all cows will calf on their own and no assistance will be needed, however that is very unlikely. It is important to ensure that cows are secured in a calving gate.

Check that your calving gate is working correctly, and cows can be secured when the gate is needed, you should also ensure that other cows do not have access to the pen when you are using the gate.

You should ensure that the calving area has adequate space and comfortable bedding. It should also be tidy, free from obstructions and be well-lit.

Safety

A large straw bedded pen is often used on the majority of farms, and it is in this area where the majority of cows will calf.

Although this does work well in many cases, it is also important to have individual pens for when they are needed.

Cows should be handled in a separate pen to other animals, using a properly functioning calving gate.

When removing the calf from the cow, you should remove the cow from the pen prior to attempting to remove the calf, and always have an escape route planned.

Any required equipment and supplies such as the calving jack/ropes should be checked that they are fit for purpose, and be close to hand for when calving begins.

It is also important to know your limitations, and not to be afraid to ask for help when you require it.

Technology

Fatigue is a serious concern during the spring-calving period, long hours and broken sleep is not good for you physically or mentally. It also increases the likelihood of an accident occurring on the farm.

Where possible, you should be looking to use technology to your advantage. Something as simple as a calving camera can be an extremely useful tool when a cow is calving.

This should help to reduce the amount of times you have to get up during the night to check on your cows.

If someone else is also working on the farm, you should at making a rota for nights during the busiest part of the calving.