Sponsor announced for 2019 Macra ‘Rally’

The title sponsor for 2019’s Macra na Feirme Annual Conference has been revealed, in what is a big year for Macra.

On the occasion of the organisation’s 75th anniversary year, Co-Op Superstores – the retail division of Dairygold – will put its name to the Macra ‘Rally’, which is set to be the biggest social event in the organisation’s calendar.

This year’s rally is entitled ‘Let’s Avondhu It’ – hosted by Avondhu Macra in Co. Cork – and will be held in the Radison Blu Hotel in Little Island from Friday, October 25, to Sunday, October 27.

Dairygold, through our retail division Co-Op Superstores, is delighted to sponsor this year’s Macra na Feirme Annual Conference in Cork. This sponsorship is a natural fit for Dairygold as Avondhu Macra, just like ourselves, is located at the heart of the Golden Valleys of Munster.

Liam O’Flaherty, head of agri-business with Dairygold, said: “Many of our customers, farmer members and employees are active members and enjoy the many benefits that come with being part of such a strong and vibrant association.”

Marie Murphy, chairperson of the Avondhu Rally Committee, said: “The committee is thrilled to be working with Dairygold Co-Op Superstores, which has a proud tradition of supporting young farmers through the years, and indeed mirroring Avondhu Macra’s previously hosted National Conference in 1991, for which Dairygold was the sponsors.

Avondhu Macra is a strong and vibrant club with over 450 members ranging from Rathmore to Mitchelstown and Fermoy, taking in the areas of Freemount; Banteer; Awbeg; Mallow; Ballyhoura; Sliabh Luachra; and Charleville and Ballyhea.

The weekend’s events will begin with the National Conference on the Friday, while Saturday will see the conventional and alternative tours, the Imagine Club of the Year competition, and the Best New Member Competition.

The conference will wind up on Sunday, October 27, with the National Bord Bia Final of beef and sheep stock judging, followed by a Gala Banquet.