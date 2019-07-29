Showers to develop as week begins – Met Éireann

Showers and rain will be prominent to start off with this week, before more settled conditions take over later in the week, according to Met Éireann.

This morning will be dry in most areas. However, rain or showers will affect north Ulster and west Munster for a time.

This afternoon, rain will develop in the south and spread northwards over much of Munster and Leinster this evening. Highest temperatures will reach 17° to 21° with light variable or easterly breezes.

Tonight, outbreaks of rain will extend to most areas and may be heavy at times, especially in the south. Parts of north Ulster will stay mainly dry. Lowest temperatures will hold at 11° to 13°.

Drying conditions will be mixed today and tomorrow with rain or showers in many areas. However, good drying is expected for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Showery conditions are signalled for next weekend, Met Éireann notes.

There will be opportunities for spraying in most areas from Wednesday with light winds and mainly dry weather.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits have reduced generally over the past week with the recent rainfall – some parts of the north-west even reached saturation.

The deficits are still exceeding 40mm over the southern half of the country, though, leading to growth restriction there.

However, there may be some brief respite for these areas later today and tomorrow with rain or showers expected over the area.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain, which will be heaviest over the eastern half of the country, according to Met Éireann.

The best of any bright intervals will be further west while there will be highest temperatures of 16° to 19° with light to moderate north to north-west breezes.

Tomorrow night, showery rain will continue in the east for a time and will clear overnight. There will be some scattered showers elsewhere, mainly in western and northern coastal countries.

Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° with light to moderate west to north-west breezes.

Outlook

Wednesday will have a fair amount of dry weather and some scattered showers, these mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, but a few further to the east and south also, the national forecaster has said.

Highest temperatures will hit 17° to 20° with moderate to fresh north-west breezes.

Thursday will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells, while there will be a few showers on north facing coasts.

Highest temperatures of 17° to 21° are expected, with mostly light north to north-west breezes, coolest in the north-west and warmest in the south.

Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 19° to 22° are on the cards with light variable breezes.