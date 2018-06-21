Spellman elected in as new president of ICOS

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has elected Michael Spellman as its new president following a meeting of the board earlier today (Thursday, June 21).

Spellman is currently chairman of the ICOS National Marts Committee and is a former president of the European Association of Livestock Markets (EALM), and a former chairman of Roscommon Leader Partnership.

From Kilteevan, Co. Roscommon, he is a board member of ICOS and of Roscommon Co-operative Livestock Mart.

Taking office immediately, Spellman succeeds Martin Keane who was president of ICOS from 2014 until earlier this month when he stepped down following his appointment as chairman of Glanbia Co-operative and Glanbia plc.

At the same meeting, James O’Donnell was elected vice president. O’Donnell represents the National Co-operative Farm Relief Services and is a dairy farmer in Golden, Co. Tipperary, supplying Dairygold Co-op.

Commenting, Spellman said: “We have an extraordinarily vibrant agrifood sector, and farmer owned and controlled co-operatives play a huge role in underpinning, supporting, and driving it

“Notwithstanding the enormous potential which our industry has, and the ambition we have to grow our exports in line with Food Wise 2025, we face enormous challenges around CAP funding, volatility, and compliance with our environmental commitments,” he said.

Our member co-ops will play a central role in supporting our farmers to deliver on their own potential, putting in place the infrastructure to process and market their produce and bring it to the global marketplace.

“It is vital that co-ops continue to invest in their member training and engagement structures, to provide a pipeline of committed, informed and motivated members who will go on to serve in leadership roles in their co-ops, and in the Industry,” the incoming president stressed.