Corbally retires from Glanbia board of directors

Glanbia has announced the retirement of Henry Corbally as a non-executive director from its board of directors earlier today, with immediate effect.

Corbally is also retiring from the council of Glanbia Co-operative Society, according to the group.

He served a total of 18 years on the board and served as group chairman from 2015 until 2018.

Commenting on the move, Glanbia group chairman Martin Keane said: “On behalf of the board and the entire Glanbia organisation, I wish to thank Henry for his significant contribution to the group, both in his capacity as non-executive director and as chairman, during a transformative period for Glanbia.

He has brought considerable experience and expertise to his role and has contributed strongly to the development and progress of Glanbia in recent years.

“We wish him every success in the future,” Keane added.

Corbally will be replaced as a non-executive director of Glanbia plc by Patsy Ahern, who also serves as a director of Glanbia Co-operative Society and Glanbia Ireland.

Earlier this month, Keane replaced Corbally as group chairman.

Prior to this appointment, Keane – who has served a total of 11 years on the board – held the role of vice-chairman of Glanbia plc since 2010.

He is a director of Ornua Co-operative Ltd and the president of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

As well as this, Patrick Murphy has been appointed to the position of vice-chairman in place of Keane – while John Murphy will continue as a vice-chairman, an announcement from Glanbia explained.