Over 3,000 bulls destined for Libya

Over 3,000 bulls are set to be exported to Libya in the coming weeks by Cork-based Curzon Livestock, according to the company’s CEO James Horgan.

Speaking to AgriLand, he outlined that Friesian bulls – weighing between 400kg and 500kg – along with continental bulls – weighing between 500kg and 600kg – are being sought to fill the contract.

Buying is set to commence this week, with Horgan explaining that the bulls will set sail in the middle of July. Bulls must be under 24 months of age to be eligible for this contract, he added.

Along with this consignment of bulls, the exporter stated that approximately 500 Friesian in-calf heifers will depart Irish shores for Libya.

It is expected that about 4,000 head of cattle will travel to Libya as part of this order.

Horgan indicated that this contract could form the basis of “regular” and “consistent” shipments of Irish cattle to Libya.

He also told AgriLand that Curzon Livestock – a company with decades of experience in the livestock exporting business – was in the process of negotiating a contract for the Turkish market.

Curzon Livestock, which is headquartered in Douglas, Co. Cork, specialises in the trading and transport of livestock globally.

Calf exports

Meanwhile, there has been a huge increase in the number of calves exported from Ireland by live export means during the first five months of the year, figures from Bord Bia show.

Calf exports increased by more than 35% between January 1, 2018, and the week ending May 27, 2018.

Overall, there were 128,673 calves exported from Irish shores during 2018 so far; this is an increase of 34,345 calves compared to the 94,328 calves exported during the corresponding period in 2017.