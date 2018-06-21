Aurivo farmers ‘lead mobile revolution’ with new milk app

Information is now available at the drop of a hat for all Aurivo milk suppliers – both north and south of the border – with the launch of its Aurivo Milk app.

Aurivo’s farm services team launched the app as part of its continuing supplier engagement strategy.

The Aurivo Milk app – that was recently debuted at a series of supplier meetings – already has more than 300 subscribers.

The co-op says the “easy to use” app will allow all milk suppliers with Aurivo to access the following: milk collection details; volume and test results; monthly averages; plus, financial and historic milk statements.

Users of the app can also receive Aurivo’s dairy newsletters, co-op updates and details of upcoming schemes directly to their mobile device.

Milk suppliers simply login with their username and a unique password – supplied by the farm services team upon issuing an activation email.

Speaking about the new development, Aurivo chairman Pat Duffy said:

“Aurivo’s new app for dairy farmers is very accessible, easy to use and functional, enabling our milk suppliers to get all their supply data at the touch of a button on their smartphone.

“Technology is increasingly becoming part of farming life and the very rapid uptake of Aurivo’s app proves how much farmers are leading a mobile revolution in the way they do business,” he said.

The Aurivo app can be downloaded for iPhone, android, and tablets; it is available from the Google store and iTunes.