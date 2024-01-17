The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has contracted the Irish Soil Expert Consortium (ISEC), that will see approximately 90,000 soil samples taken and analysed over the course of 2024.

The sampling will be undertaken as part of phase 2 of the Department’s Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme.

The programme aims to provide valuable information to farmers to inform decisions that promote the health of their soils.

It is also aimed at putting soil health, soil fertility and soil carbon at the centre of Ireland’s future agricultural model.

ISEC, which consists exclusively of Irish organisations, was formed to ensure the successful and reliable delivery of this project, utilising the state-of-the-art resources of several organisations who have a strong history of working in Irish agriculture.

The consortium is made up of national co-op, Farm Relief Services (FRS); Dairygold; Teagasc; Southern Scientific Services Ltd.; and FBA Laboratories (FBA).

Soil sampling

Soil sampling will begin this week and will be supported by a team of approximately 100 personnel, with up to 80 of those collecting the samples on farms around the country.

Farmers will be provided with results that will allow them to implement sustainable soil management practices and improve soil health on their farms.

Sample results will then be delivered over periods ranging from 10 days to 6-9 months, depending on the nature of the tests completed and to which programme tier those tests apply.

A central helpdesk located in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary will be available to help farmers with their queries.

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett commented: “95% of the food we eat starts with the soil, and it is important that we help farmers to focus on improving the physical, chemical and biological properties of their soils so they can continue to produce high quality nutritional food and deliver other ecosystems services.

“Over the course of the coming year, the soil sample results will allow farmers make more informed decisions regarding soil management on their farms and create more profitable and sustainable farming enterprises.

“We are delighted to be working with a group that has such extensive experience of Irish farming and which is supported by a strong team of samplers and other personnel around the country, as well as state-of-the-art technology.”

Representatives of the organisations that make up ISEC also welcomed the new partnership.

Chair of ISEC, Michael Cronin said: “Over the next year we expect to see 90 [thousand] soil samples taken, all with the view of providing Irish farms with greater insight on the health of their soil.

“We believe this is a service which will greatly benefit the Irish farming community and we look forward to seeing its impact on farms in every corner of the country.”

Pat Murphy of Teagasc has said that the organisation will provide ongoing training to ensure the sampling team is operating at the highest level, as well as delivering an additional layer of oversight on the testing operations.