Soil moisture deficits remain ‘stubbornly high’ in the south and east

Soil moisture deficits are remaining “stubbornly high” in the south and east of the country, according to Met Eireann.

A slow improvement was noted in recent days, but values continue to range between 50mm and 60mm. In the west and north, recent rainfall has reduced soil moisture deficits, it added.

Meanwhile, drying conditions are likely to be about average for this time of year in the coming days. There will also be mixed conditions for spaying – with more careful planning required.

Forecast

Today, Monday, will bring a mix of cloudy periods and sunny intervals, the Irish meteorological office explained.

There’ll be a good deal of dry weather and some well scattered showers, with these mainly falling in the west.

Heavier showers are expected to develop in the west and spread inland this evening. Daytime temperatures may reach highs of 15º to 19º in light to moderate west to south-west breezes.

Tonight, showers are forecast spread eastwards across the country. They’ll be heaviest in the west and will be lighter and more scattered in the east. Temperatures are set to drop to around 10º.

Tomorrow

A mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and north, as temperatures range between 15º and 19º.

Tomorrow night, showers are set to continue. There is a danger of some showers turning heavy. These showers are then likely to become more isolated overnight, with overnight temperatures dropping to as low as 7º.

Outlook

On Thursday, showers in the west will spread eastwards through the morning and will become widespread in the afternoon, Met Eireann added.

There is a risk of some of these showers turning heavy with a risk of hail or thunder. Highest temperatures of 14º to 18º are likely, with moderate to fresh west to south-west breezes.

On Thursday night, showers are expected to become more isolated.

It is forecast to start off mainly dry on Friday. Rain is set to develop in the west by noon and will spread to all areas through the afternoon and evening, along with fresh to strong south to south-west winds.

Highest temperatures will between 16º and 19º.

On Friday night, conditions are expected to be mild with outbreaks of rain.

Met Eireann outlined that Saturday will start off dull and humid, with rain in most areas. It is then expected to clear eastwards with brighter, cooler showery weather following from the west.

Temperatures may reach highs of 17º to 22º in fresh south-west winds.