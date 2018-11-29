Slurry and silage in Cork could supply biogas to 56,000 homes

A proposed agri-focused biogas project in Co. Cork has the potential to supply renewable energy to 56,000 homes.

It is hoped that the biogas will be created by mixing silage and slurry using on-farm anaerobic digesters. The facility will be located in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, and is the first of 17 similar projects to be announced across the country.

Gas Networks Ireland’s target is to deliver 20% of Ireland’s gas supply in a renewable form by 2030 and 50% by 2050.

This renewable gas will be collected primarily from farm by-products such as excess silage and slurry.

The announcement made yesterday (Wednesday, November 28), by an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as well as Ministers Donohoe and Bruton, explained that up to €8.5 million in funding is being provided towards the agri-focused initiative.

The funding will support the installation of the first transmission-connected Central Grid Injection (CGI) facility for renewable gas and a grant scheme to promote compressed natural gas vehicles.

An anaerobic digester is a relatively simple tank where organic matter is broken down, without the presence of oxygen, and methane gas is collected as a by-product. This methane can then be used to provide energy in an environmentally-friendly manner.

A spokesperson from Gas Networks Ireland explained to AgriLand that, when they are in place, it is hoped the CGI facilities will be supplied by farmers in a co-operative based approach.