Sixmilebridge Co-op Mart is set to host its annual show and sale of autumn-born weanlings in conjunction with its general cattle sale this Saturday, July 3.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the event, the Sixmilebridge mart manager, Joe Clune, outlined: “There will be a large entry of cattle on the day with top-quality livestock on offer.”

Bull and heifer weanlings will start in ring two at 11:00a.m, while cows, heifers and bullocks will be in ring one starting at the same time.

The pictures (below) are a sample of the cattle that will be entered into the special sale on the day:











The Clare-based mart manager noted there has been “continued strong activity from northern buyers for heavy cattle”.

Continuing, Clune noted that cattle exporters will be in attendance on the day buying weanlings.

Advertisement

Commenting on the current trade he said: “Cattle prices haven’t been as high in years and farmers are availing of it.”

He added that exporters have a particular interest in buying “good Limousin and Belgian Blue calves as well as top-quality bull and heifer calves from R-grades upwards”.

“Last week we saw an exceptional trade for all cattle at Sixmilebridge Mart. Two of the top prices on the day were given for a 770kg Limousin bullock that came into €2,170 or €2.82/kg and a 760kg Charolais bullock that made €2,160 or €2.84/kg.”

The sale is set to commence at 11:00a.m and there will be two sales rings in operation on the day.

The yard will open at 8:00a.m for intake of cattle and concluding, Clune added “leading buyers will be in attendance”.

Furthermore, €1,200 in prize money will be up for grabs on the day for the best cattle in the bull and heifer classes and those interested in entering cattle for the sale can contact Sixmilebridge Mart.