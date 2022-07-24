Six community groups from across Ireland have been crowned the champions of the Energia Get Ireland Growing initiative 2022 in reward of their local garden and horticulture projects.

Over 800 communities took part in the competition, including community gardens, groups of friends, badminton clubs and women’s sheds, to encourage growing in their localities.

In corporation with Grow it Yourself (GIY), Energia gave away seed boxes worth €42,500 in April to support people in becoming more sustainable and connected through growing food together.

Presenting the awards, GIY founder, Michael Kelly said they were delighted by the “huge level of interest”. He added that the pandemic shifted people’s mindsets when it comes to growing food:

“We are seeing more and more people, who began growing at home during lockdowns, bring that knowledge out into their community and begin growing. At GIY we are delighted to support their efforts.”

Winners of the competition were awarded prizes and funding from Energia to continue and develop each of their projects to grow food locally.

A €500 GIY voucher was awarded for the best Energia Get Ireland Growing Day, while a €1,000 cash prize was given to the community achieving the best transformation.

The public had the opportunity to nominate their province’s ‘community hero’ for supporting others to grow. All heroes received a GIY food growing starter kit.

Community heroes

Justyna Traore from the Butler Community Centre Hive Garden in Co. Waterford has been announced the Munster community hero, for providing advice on how to set up a garden in an urban setting.

The Hive Garden was adjusted to the needs of the local community, and aims to provide a functional environment for people to socialise and grow their vegetables.

Encouraging sustainability in the locality, Helen Murphy is the Connacht hero for her work in the Glenamaddy Community Garden, which includes a wide range of members from pre-school children to seniors, as well as members of the community from Ukraine.

Helen Murphy and the Glenamaddy Community Garden Group. Image source: GIY

70-year-old Ciarán Dowling from the Retires Active Men’s Social of Newcastle, Co. Dublin, has been named the Leinster community hero.

He plants all bedding flowers in the community with his wife Cora each year, and persuaded group members to participate in local events.

Recently retired public health nurse, Joy Borchert from the Ballybay Irish Countrywomen’s Association in Co. Monaghan has been crowned the Energia Get Ireland Growing Ulster community hero.

“Joy didn’t need to be asked to weed and dig out the plot, sow the seeds and look after them as they’ve grown, she just goes ahead and does what needs to be done,” GIY said.

‘Best transformation’

The Enniscorthy Community Allotments in Co. Wexford, which aims to encourage the practice and knowledge of horticulture in the locality, received a prize for achieving the best transformation.

The group created 64 plots, 20 raised beds, and a polytunnel with 60 growing spaces, and its allotments are used by approximately 250 people on a regular basis.

The best Energia Get Ireland Growing day award has been presented to the Old Balreask Woods Residents Garden in Navan, Co. Meath, which is made up of members of the estate.

Members have previously transformed an unused laneway into an evolving space where they have so far grown potatoes, beans, cabbage, onions, tomatoes and herbs.

On the GIY day, the children of the group sowed pumpkin seeds which they can later harvest and decorate for Halloween.

“The garden has bridged the generational gap between children and the elderly allowing for intangible benefits such as community well-being and pride of place,” GIY said.