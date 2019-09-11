Site map: Find your way around ‘Ploughing 2019’

The National Ploughing Championships will take place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, on September 17-19 (inclusive). The site – new to this year’s event – is located on the side of the N80 and just off the M9.

If you’re planning on going, you won’t want to find yourself at a loss – wondering what direction to face or follow.

Usefully, the NPA has released a detailed map of the site, showing the locations of the various exhibition and activity areas.

Below is a JPEG image of this site map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version.

Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details). Site map: National Ploughing Championships 2019

A full list of exhibitors, and their stand details, is available on the NPA’s website.

Remember, of course, to visit the AgriLand stand at Block 3; Row 17; Stand 379 where you will be able to meet some of our team.

Additionally, the official ‘live-stream’ from the event (provided by AgriLand) will be filmed on-site and broadcast from our marquee – through AgriLand’s website, app and social media channels.

Don’t forget, either, to check out the NPA’s official ‘Traffic Plan‘. It provides guidance on how to best access the site, depending on which direction you’re actually travelling from. Official ‘Traffic Plan’: National Ploughing Championships 2019