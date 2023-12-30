There was a silver lining when low wool prices led to a new hospice facility in Co. Roscommon receiving a funding boost, after approximately 55 sheep farmers in the region and further afield, agreed that their wool cheques could be pooled to boost its coffers.

Ann Sheridan, who organised the fundraiser with her family, recently presented Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation with a cheque for €3,777.18, which included some private donations.

“The sheep owners surpassed themselves. It’s amazing how every fleece adds up,” said a delighted Ann. She and her husband, Paddy run a mixed farm in north Roscommon.

“They came up with the idea for a wool fundraiser during lockdown, when wool prices were so low, that sheep farmers in the region were receiving cheques for as little as €8. This is their third year to organise the fundraiser.

“We asked a few farmers would they be interested in donating their wool, as wool prices were low. In previous years, P. Coffey & Sons, Leecarrow, were writing cheques for €8 and €10.

“It was nearly as dear to cash the cheques. Some farmers didn’t even lodge them. Some returned them to Coffeys, and they kindly rewrote them,” said Ann.

“We then contacted Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation to ask if they would be interested in our novel idea. They said it was such a lovely idea, and would be happy for us to go ahead with it,” Ann said.

After getting a positive response from sheep farming neighbours, they contacted Coffeys, who agreed to get involved and write a single cheque for the total amount it would have paid to farmers for all the donated wool.

“Patrick and Shane Coffey contacted me and said the first fleeces had arrived in June. We had to have two collections, as our sheds filled up quickly. We tried to be there for every drop-off, just to say thank you. Farmers who are nearer to Roscommon went directly to Coffeys, and some people gave donations.

“It was such a dreadful year for shearing. It was next to impossible to get two dry days together. It needs to be done when the sheep are dry, as wet wool is of no use to anybody, and it needs to be stored dry also,” Anne said.

“Farmers were only too happy to donate the proceeds of their fleeces to such a worthy cause. We are so grateful to Patrick and Shane for all their help in supporting this worthy cause.”

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Mayo Roscommon Hospice, Martina Jennings, said they are so grateful to Ann for all the work she has put into this fundraiser: “We are so thankful to her for choosing Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation”.

“Her donation will go a long way in supporting those with life limiting conditions. The funds will ensure that we provide the best facilities and services possible to both the patients and their families, in both Mayo and Roscommon,” Martina said.