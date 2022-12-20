Time is running out for 2022 to see a rise in price for lambs, as factories hold prices to last week’s levels at the start of this week.

Unlike the beef trade, the sheep trade has had an up and down end to the year. The trade saw a revival in November into December, but has now, in the past fortnight or so, turned on its head again.

At this stage, it looks like the trade will filter out with no real optimism heading into the new year.

Prices

Kildare Chilling is holding its base price from last week at €6.40/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus up to 22kg.

Irish Country Meats remains on a base price of €6.30/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus up to 22.5kg.

Meanwhile, reports from other meat processing plants indicate a base price of €6.30/kg.

This is leaving base quotes at €6.30/kg up to €6.40/kg, with QA lambs moving at prices from €6.40/kg up to €6.50/kg.

Prices at the top end of the market are reaching €6.60-6.70/kg, with deals above this also being secured, but to a lesser extent.

The ewe trade is unchanged however. Base quotes are ranging from €3.00/kg up to €3.20/kg, with top prices reaching €3.60-3.70/kg.