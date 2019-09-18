Sheep trade: Number of sheep killed falls dramatically due to beef protests

During the week ending Sunday, September 8, the number of hoggets slaughtered at Department of Agriculture-approved sheep export plants was 101 – a decrease of 25 head on the previous week.

In addition, the number of spring lambs processed decreased by 12,862 and amounted to 39,833.

This week, Kildare Chilling (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 455c/kg +10c/kg QA (payable up to a carcass of 21kg).

Irish Country Meats (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 450c/kg + 10c/kg (payable up to a carcass of 21kg).

No quote was offered from Kepak Athleague (Monday, September,16).

Overall, when the QA is factored in, this leaves quotes at 460c-465c/kg. Again, that’s on a par with last week’s quotes.

In addition, cast ewes are making 250c-260c/kg in sheep processing plants.

Spring lamb quotes:

Kildare Chilling – 455c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats – 450c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Cast ewe quotes: Kepak Athleague – No quote (Monday, September 16);

Kildare Chilling – 250c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats – 250c/kg.

Throughput

As referenced above, hogget throughput at Department of Agriculture-approved sheep export plants stood at 101 head for the week ending September 1. The number of spring lambs processed was 39,833 – a decrease of 12,862 head on the previous week.

In addition, cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings decreased by 2,160 head.

Furthermore, overall supplies decreased by 15,047 head. Cumulative figures for the year-to-date have reached 1,834,682 head.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending September 1): Hoggets: 101 head (-25 or -19.8%%);

Spring lambs: 39,833 head (-12,862 or -24.4%);

Ewes and rams: 6,961 head (-2,160 or -23.6%);

Total: 46,895 head (15,047 head or -24%).

Disruption

It’s clear that recent protests, albeit focused on beef prices, have had a negative impact on lamb throughput over the past week again in some meat processing facilities. Total throughput across all sheep processing plants dropped by over 15,000 head.

Sheep processing facilities have reported major disruptions due to the protests.

However, protesters have stood down around the country, which will possibly lead to a major influx of sheep into these factories.

This could cause the price of sheepmeat to fall significantly.

Furthermore, quotes remain largely on a par with the previous week.