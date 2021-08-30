The sheep trade this week is starting off on a steadier note, after two weeks of prices rising.

Sheep sales held on Monday also witnessed a steady, but strong trade, with prices on par with last week for factory-type lambs in general.

Base quotes for lambs, in cases, have moved up 10c/kg, but prices above the base point, going by reports, are still where they were last week.

Kildare Chilling moved to increase its base price for Monday by 10c/kg to €6.20/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

However, Irish Country Meats (ICM) remains on a base of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs. Kepak Athleague remains off the table with a quote.

Those selling lambs at the top end of the market are continuing to secure prices of €6.20-6.40/kg – with up to €6.50/kg also being secured, from what Agriland has been told.

Base prices for ewes are ranging from €3.20/kg up to €3.30/kg, with top prices hitting €3.40-3.50/kg and, in cases, up to €3.60/kg.

‘Trade steadying up’

Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said that the trade has steadied up coming into this week.

He added: “The trade has steadied up, with prices on par with last week. €6.40-6.50/kg is still there to be got for lambs.

“Factories are very keen for lambs, so sell hard and if you are not happy, the mart is as good a place for them to go.”

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: 620c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

ICM: 600c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: