The sheep trade this week is starting off on a steadier note, after two weeks of prices rising.
Sheep sales held on Monday also witnessed a steady, but strong trade, with prices on par with last week for factory-type lambs in general.
Base quotes for lambs, in cases, have moved up 10c/kg, but prices above the base point, going by reports, are still where they were last week.
Kildare Chilling moved to increase its base price for Monday by 10c/kg to €6.20/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.
However, Irish Country Meats (ICM) remains on a base of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs. Kepak Athleague remains off the table with a quote.
Those selling lambs at the top end of the market are continuing to secure prices of €6.20-6.40/kg – with up to €6.50/kg also being secured, from what Agriland has been told.
Base prices for ewes are ranging from €3.20/kg up to €3.30/kg, with top prices hitting €3.40-3.50/kg and, in cases, up to €3.60/kg.
‘Trade steadying up’
Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said that the trade has steadied up coming into this week.
He added: “The trade has steadied up, with prices on par with last week. €6.40-6.50/kg is still there to be got for lambs.
“Factories are very keen for lambs, so sell hard and if you are not happy, the mart is as good a place for them to go.”
Quotes
LAMB QUOTES:
- Kildare Chilling: 620c/kg + 10c/kg QA;
- ICM: 600c/kg + 10c/kg QA;
- Kepak Athleague: No quote.
CAST EWE QUOTES:
- Kildare Chilling: No quote;
- ICM: 330c/kg;
- Kepak Athleague: No quote.