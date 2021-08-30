Another strong and improved week of trading was seen at sheep sales last week, with factory lamb prices improving by €2-4/head in general.

Heavy lamb prices also witnessed an improved trade. Prices for those heavy lambs ranged from €135/head up close to €160/head.

However, in general, the bulk of these types, over the past week, sold from €138-146/head.

Factory lambs, as mentioned, saw a lift in price of €2-4/head over the past week, with some mart managers noting increases as much as €6/head.

Again prices started from €118-120/head and hit €132-134/head – with cases of butchers and factory agents battling it for well-fleshed lambs pushed prices over the €135/head mark.

Store and ewe lambs

A solid trade for store lambs continues to be seen. Forward stores, depending on where you are in the country, have been selling, over the past week, anywhere for €100-105/head up to €113-117/head for more forward types.

Lighter stores are selling from a base of €75-80/head for lambs in around the 30kg mark up to €95-100/head for 37-38/kg stores.

Ewe lambs are attracting the greatest interest among farmers, particularly those of good quality weighing well over 40kg.

Prices, last week, reached highs of €150-170/head, with lighter ewe lambs weighing 32-35kg selling as far back as €100/head.

Depending on quality, lambs around the 40kg mark have been selling from a base of €120/head up to about €140-145/head in general.

Cull ewes

The cull ewe trade is also holding firm, with top prices over the past seven days reaching highs of €180-195/head, with many of those heavy ewes selling from €140/head up to €180/head.

Ewes near or over 100kg are achieving prices close to and over the €190 mark.

Hogget ewes

The trade for good quality hogget ewes is continuing to hold strong. Although the same can’t be said for lighter or plainer quality types, with mart managers commenting that they are a much harder sell.

Top prices for hogget ewes, over the past week, have ranged from €220/head up to €240/head, with Blessington Mart seeing prices up to €270/head last Tuesday.

€180-210/head seems to where a lot of hoggets are selling at.

Plainer and lighter types have been making from €150/head up to €170/head.

Mart trade: Loughrea Mart

On Thursday last, Agriland made the trip to Loughrea Mart to check in on the trade at the mart’s sheep sale.

A strong turnout of heavy and factory-type lambs were on offer, as well nice-quality ewe lambs.

Looking at the trade, heavy lamb prices saw a lift of €5-8/head, with prices topping €158/head for 58kg.

Factory lamb prices also saw an increase, this time of €2-3/head – with prices ranging anywhere from €120/head up to €130/head, with a couple of standout pens breaking the €130/head mark and rising to €137/head.

Store lambs were in short supply; however, any forward stores that were there sold well.

Ewe lambs were the real eye-catcher at the sale, with top-quality lots selling above €140/head and topped €152/head for a smashing pen of Suffolk lambs weighing 46kg.

Cull ewes were a solid trade and sold up to €189/head. Meanwhile, hogget ewes sold up to €220/head, with plainer lots harder to sell on the day.

