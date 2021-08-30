An Irish Coast Guard unit based in Howth, Co. Dublin, was involved in an unusual rescue at the weekend, after a lamb became stuck after falling from a cliff.

The incident occurred, coincidently, on Lambay Island off the coast of Dublin.

The boat crew from Howth responded to a 999 call that was received this morning (Monday, August 30) and found the lamb – christened ‘Lucky Louis’ by rescuers – had fallen 10m down a cliff on the east side of the Island and had become stuck.

“The Irish Coast Guard 999 operations centre got an unusual call today for the Dublin coastline. A sheep was stuck after a cliff fall on Lambay Island,” the coast guard said on its social media platforms.

However, it appears that Louis at first though that his rescuers were wolves in sheep’s clothing.

“Despite the fall, Louis was not initially appreciating the attention and made for a nearby cave,” they explained.

“Thankfully, two of the team managed to catch up with him, secure him and bring him to the boat.”

The seven-month-old had suffered some small cuts but was otherwise in good spirits, according to the social media post.

From there he was ferried to Lambay Island harbour on the ‘Sean A Dunne’ Coast Guard boat and handed over to the staff on the island.

“All’s wool that ends wool,” Howth Coast Guard quipped.

