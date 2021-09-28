The sheep trade is once again starting the week on a positive note, with lamb prices rising once again.

Base quotes edged up last week, although some factories were reluctant to do so; however, their resistance appears to have been broken this week – as some factories move to catch up with other processing plants.

Looking at the lamb quotes on offer, Kildare Chilling remains out in front with a base price of €6.10/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus – up 10c/kg from last week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) has upped its base price to €5.95/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for the start of this week – which is up 15c/kg from last week.

Kepak Athleague remains off the table with a quote but reports indicate the western-based plant is offering similar to ICM only possessing a superior QA bonus.

From what Agriland has been told, prices of up to €6.30-6.40/kg are being secured at the top end of the market – with many lambs moving at prices of between €6.10-6.30/kg.

Again, from what has been reported, sellers appear to be getting more joy negotiating on weights, with deals up to 22kg being secured more freely.

The ewe trade seems to have steadied up with quotes ranging from €2.90/kg up to €3.00/kg with reported top prices hitting €3.30/kg.

