Beef prices are starting the week off on a steady note, with processors not budging it seems and remain reluctant on moving prices forward.

The hope among many over the last few weeks was that beef prices would rise above the current levels, with a glut of farmers having grass-fed cattle ready for the factory and holding out for a price rise – as factories remain keen on tieing down supplies.

However, it doesn’t look set to materialise, unfortunately; although, if we look back to this time last year, beef prices are in a much healthier position.

In saying that, with ground conditions in most parts reasonably good, farmers won’t be under huge pressure to let go of cattle, just yet while grass is still in good supply.

Heifers and steers

Looking at the quotes on offer and starting with heifers, €4.20-4.25/kg is where it seems to be at from talking to processors.

Advertisement

Steer quotes are coming in 5c/kg short of heifer quotes with a base price of €4.20/kg at the higher end of the scale – with the general run of prices standing at €4.15/kg.

Cows

Cow prices have held again this week. U-grade cows are being quoted at a flat price of €3.90/kg with €3.80, €3.60 and €3.50/kg available for R, O and P-grade cows respectively.

Bulls

Looking at under-24 month bulls, a flat price of €4.20/kg, €4.10/kg and €4.00/kg for U, R and O-grade bulls respectively is on offer this week for bulls, with more money again available for farmers with well-finished bulls and factories striking deals with farmers on a case-by-case basis.

Finally, under-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.15/kg on the grid, with factories appearing fairly keen for bulls as well as all other categories of cattle this week.