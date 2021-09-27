Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at the Glenisk plant near Tullamore in Co. Offaly today (Monday, September 27).

It is understood that fire personnel and Gardaí are currently on the scene, in the area of Newtown, Killeigh, just outside the county town.

The image above circulated on social media earlier today. The fire started at around lunchtime.

Agriland understands that units from Tullamore Fire Station (and possibly also Clara Fire Station) responded to the incident at the dairy foods and yoghurt plant.

Gardaí have confirmed that they also responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for Glenisk has said that the company is “devastated” and that “it is a serious fire”.

The spokesperson added that there were about 50 employees on site, who have been evacuated safely.

“We’ll take stock tomorrow, but for now its about making sure that everybody is safe.

“There were approximately 50 employees on site at the time and everyone was evacuated safely. For now the priority is to ensure the safety of our colleagues. We will assess the damage and move forward. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the emergency services,” the Glenisk spokesperson concluded.

Glenisk

Glenisk manufactures organic yoghurt and milk products.

The business works with some 50 farmers to source organic milk for its products. It uses around 90% of the organic milk produced on the island of Ireland.

