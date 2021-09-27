Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius is visiting Ireland today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday).

It his first official visit to the country with the aim of discussing both environmental and fisheries topics.

The trip starts with a visit to the Wild Atlantic Nature – a project area funded by the EU LIFE programme; along with the commissioner meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives of fishers’ organisations.

According to the commission, at the end of today, the commissioner will do a viewing of a landing by a pelagic vessel or other activity at Killybegs Harbour.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the commissioner is scheduled to have exchanges with Minister McConalogue, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan and Minister of State at the Department of Housing Malcolm Noonan.

The commissioner will also meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, along with NGOs and scientists.

The Commissioner for Environment’s responsibilities include delivering on the commission’s zero-pollution ambition; evaluating the Common Fisheries Policy by 2022, including the social dimension, climate adaptation and clean oceans; developing a new approach for a sustainable blue economy; and contributing to the Farm to Fork strategy on sustainable food.

