The death has occurred of pioneering agri-journalist Larry Sheedy, the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland has announced.

“It is with great sadness that our friend and former president of the guild, Larry Sheedy, has passed away,” the guild said in a statement today (Monday, September 27).

Larry was a founding member of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists. He was also the first Irish person to become the world president of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ).

He worked as a journalist across a number of outlets, including RTÉ. Larry also opened the first agricultural PR agency, Farmlink, in 1973.

Larry was a mentor to many young guild members over the years. He participated in the guilds recent 60th anniversary video, and spoke fondly about his early years as a young journalist. He also spoke about the changing face of Irish agriculture over the past 60 years.

He spoke about his memories of the founding of the guild between agricultural journalists on both sides of the border, and becoming part of the IFAJ.

He also highlighted how the guild “punched way above its weight” at IFAJ meetings.

A journalistic pioneer, Larry is survived by his wife Annette and his children Finn, Niall, Tina and Orla; grandchildren Laurence, Carla, Jonathan, Daniel, Áine, Johnny, Daire and Aislinn; and great-grandchildren Annie, Con and Fiadh Rós.

“The Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland, and Irish agriculture, has lost a true legend. May he rest in peace,” the guild said.

