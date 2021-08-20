A milestone of agricultural journalism in Ireland was celebrated this week with the launch of a special commemorative video celebrating 60 years of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland (the Guild).

The video features well-known agricultural communicators from across the island who have played key roles in forming the Guild, and in helping it grow from strength to strength over the years.

It takes us on a journey across the rich landscape of Irish agricultural journalism and the important role the Guild has played within the industry.

Speaking at the online unveiling of the video to members during the Guild’s All-Ireland AGM, southern section chair, Amy Forde, said:

“We have captured a range of views from members from the northern and southern sections and I think it is something that will stand to the Guild in the future.

“I would like to thank FBD for their sponsorship and seeing the importance of creating such a video, and for their ongoing support throughout the years,” she added.

Important role of the Guild

Reflecting on the state of agriculture in the 1990s, Mairead McGuinness, former southern section chair and current European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union highlights the importance of having farmers’ voices heard and the role that agricultural media plays. Former southern section chair of the Guild, European Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness

Moving into present-day media and the news cycle, former All-Ireland president, Michael Miley, acknowledges the dramatic change in how we receive and process information.

Commenting on this new era of news, northern section chair, Rachel Martin, said:

“In an era where we hear terms like ‘fake news’ in common use, independent, original journalism has never been more important, and that carries across to agriculture – one of our most important industries.

“The industry has several significant challenges facing it in the decades ahead with pressure over subsidies and emissions, so it is crucial both farmers and the public are kept well-informed through commentary and analysis from professional agricultural journalists.”

Laying the foundations

The video reflects on the founding of the Guild, with interviews from Guild founder, Larry Sheedy and fellow former president of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists, David Markey.

It also looks to the future of the Guild with its strong female leadership and the important role it plays for up-and-coming journalists looking to network and understand the industry, with reflections from former southern section chair, Ciara Leahy and former northern secretary, Michele Filippi.

All-Ireland president, Richard Halloran noted:

“Guild members have been to the fore in both telling and shaping the story of how agriculture in Ireland has developed over the past 60 years.

“Our membership has never been more vibrant. All of this bodes tremendously well for the future.”