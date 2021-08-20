Police have confirmed a 28-year-old was killed in a quad accident in Co. Tyrone on Tuesday (August 17).

The incident happened at a home on the Altaglushan Road, in Galbally, a village outside Dungannon.

An emergency call was made at around 7:45pm on Tuesday, with ambulance crews joined by a doctor and rapid response paramedic.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision involving a quad bike at a property in the Galbally area near Dungannon on Tuesday evening (August 17).

“A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are continuing and the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”