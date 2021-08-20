There are risks of spot flooding this weekend as thunderstorms are expected to cause disruption.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for all of Leinster along with counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The national forecaster said that scattered heavy showers with localised thundery downpours can be expected. The warning is in place from 12:00p.m on Saturday (August 21) until 8:00p.m that night.

Meanwhile, until 4:00p.m today (Friday), there is a Status Yellow rain warning in place for counties Galway, Mayo and Kerry. The warning has been in place since 1:00a.m.

In Northern Ireland, there is also a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The UK Met Office said that many places will miss the worst of the conditions, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and flooding.

Advertisement

This warning is in place from midday on Saturday until 10:00p.m.

On Saturday night, showers will continue for a time but die out in the night across the country, becoming dry in many areas. It will be cloudy, with some mist or fog developing overnight.

Any mist or fog will quickly clear on Sunday morning. During the day, scattered showers will develop but they will be much lighter compared to Saturday.

The weather is expected to turn drier and warmer next week.

RSA advice

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) asks road users to exercise extra caution while using the roads when there is a weather warning related to rain or wind in place.

The following advice is given:

Drivers need to slow down and leave a bigger space between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Drive with dipped headlights at all times;

Beware of objects being blown onto the road;

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road;

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists, as they may be blown off course by strong winds.