The weekend will see largely mixed conditions with cloud and rain. However, it will turn drier and warmer next week, according to Met Éireann.

It will be cloudy, murky and wet today (Friday, August 20), with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread through the morning hours. Rain will be heavy and possibly thundery in places, especially in western parts, with a risk of localised flooding.

Highest temperatures will be 17° to 20° in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh on northern, eastern and southern coasts. The rain will start to clear from the west and southwest later in the afternoon, where it will brighten up with lighter winds. However, it will remain breezy with rain elsewhere.

It will become dry in many places for a time tonight with quite widespread misty conditions and some fog setting in. However, a spell of heavy rain will move into the southeast overnight, with heavy showers developing in the southwest and west towards morning.

It will be a mild and humid night with temperatures remaining above 14° in parts of the east, a little cooler in the west with lows of 11° to 14°. Winds will be mostly light and variable in direction.

It will be another mixed and dull day tomorrow (Saturday, August 21) to begin, with rain lingering in eastern counties through the morning. Heavy showers and sunny spells in the west and southwest will spread eastwards through the day, with heavy or thundery showers breaking out in the east and north from late afternoon.

Localised downpours will bring a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 17° to 20°. Light southerly winds will become westerly later in the day.

Showers will continue for a time on Saturday night but will die out early in the night, becoming dry in many areas. It will be rather cloudy, with some mist or fog developing overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 11° to 14° with a light westerly breeze.

Any mist or fog will quickly clear on Sunday morning (August 22). Scattered showers will develop but they will be much lighter compared to Saturday, with a good deal of dry weather throughout the day.

It will be mixed, with cloud and some bright or sunny spells, but it will be generally cloudy across the southwest. Highest temperatures are expected to be 18° to 21° with a light west to northwest breeze.

Sunday night will be a dry and largely cleat night. Fog will form later in the night in some parts in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 14°.

Monday (August 23) will be a mainly dry day with good sunny spells. However, conditions will be dull in some coastal areas where coastal fog may linger through much of the day. A few showers will develop in the southwest.

It will feel warm in any sunshine, with highest temperatures of 19° to 23° in a light easterly breeze.

Monday night will be another dry and clear night, allowing mist or fog to develop in many areas. Winds will be light and easterly in direction. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 11° to 14°.

Mist and fog on Tuesday morning (August 24) will quickly clear allowing for an overall dry and sunny day with just isolated showers. It will be warm, with highest temperatures of 19° to 23°, though a little cooler along south and east coast due to a light to moderate southeast breeze. It will be dry and calm overnight.

Wednesday (August 25) will see a scattered showers will develop with sunny spells. Highest temperatures should be 17° to 21°, coolest along the Irish Sea coast due to light to moderate easterly winds.